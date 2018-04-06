Fiserv (FISV) Stake Lowered by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.0% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $2,496,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total value of $2,356,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,838.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.50 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus set a $74.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29,325.92, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

