Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama Sells 6,300 Shares

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $142,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,717.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,924. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 53.70% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 489,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

