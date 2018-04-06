Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Gap Down to $172.07

Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.26, but opened at $172.07. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $172.07, with a volume of 24546845 shares trading hands.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alibaba Group to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,697.78, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $862,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

