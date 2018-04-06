Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

ALIM remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 30,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,975. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.79, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.72. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.70.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Ashman sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,250 shares in the company, valued at $47,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C. Daniel Myers sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $63,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,511 shares in the company, valued at $121,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,704 shares of company stock worth $224,432 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,812,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.85% of Alimera Sciences worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc (Alimera) is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The Company focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina.

