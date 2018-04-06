Alkeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 999,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,175,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Switch at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $17,208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $9,176,000. 14.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH opened at $14.81 on Friday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet.

