Alkeon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Lynch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $1,309,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,178,450.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $2,197,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $16,974,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,567 shares of company stock worth $7,651,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98. The company has a market cap of $3,892.28, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 691.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

