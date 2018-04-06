Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Share Price

Media stories about Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allegion earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.5703289896525 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.94. 990,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,322. The firm has a market cap of $8,051.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Allegion has a 12-month low of $74.11 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 126.46% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,274,754.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,520.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $688,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,641. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

