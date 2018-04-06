Alliance National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Alliance National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.4093940693828 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AFB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 20,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,364. Alliance National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Alliance National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

