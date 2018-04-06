Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $16.85

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 91091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Resource Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2,208.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,806,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 183,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 295,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 115,599 shares in the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a producer and marketer of coal primarily to the United States utilities and industrial users. The Company operates through segments, including Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment consists of various operating segments, including Webster County Coal, LLC’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Gibson North mine and Gibson South mine, Hopkins County Coal, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Elk Creek mine, the Pleasant View surface mineable reserves and the Fies property, White County Coal, LLC’s, Pattiki mining complex, Warrior Coal, LLC’s mining complex, Sebree Mining, LLC’s mining complex, which includes the Onton mine and River View Coal, LLC mining complex.

