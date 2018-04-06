AllianceBernstein (AB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AllianceBernstein earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 43.451639639837 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of AB stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,536.95, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $919.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,608.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 40,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $1,072,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 134,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,903.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

