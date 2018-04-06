Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,145 Shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of KLX worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KLX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after buying an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in KLX by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,552,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,030,000 after buying an additional 310,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,022,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after buying an additional 168,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,298,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLX by 17,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after buying an additional 669,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

KLXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of KLX to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of KLX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

KLXI stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,517.81, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. KLX Inc has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $73.21.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.87 million. KLX had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that KLX Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG). The ASG segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; and bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps.

