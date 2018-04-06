Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,481 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 56,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TIF opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,000.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

In other news, Director Charles K. Marquis sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $508,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Roger N. Farah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.66 per share, for a total transaction of $976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $7,437,830 and sold 139,636 shares worth $14,979,843. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.47.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

