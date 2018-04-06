Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Stake Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $7,570,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,120.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,032.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715,425.00, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

