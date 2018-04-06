Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys 1,808 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 181,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,086,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,123,960,000 after purchasing an additional 662,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after purchasing an additional 567,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,366,000 after purchasing an additional 367,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 708,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,840,000 after purchasing an additional 287,287 shares during the period. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.20.

GOOGL opened at $1,032.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707,761.56, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $834.60 and a 12 month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/alphabet-inc-googl-stake-raised-by-saratoga-research-investment-management-updated-updated.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.