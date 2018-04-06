ALPS ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SDOG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ALPS ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4262 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from ALPS ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.75. 22,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,865. ALPS ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/alps-etf-trust-sdog-declares-dividend-increase-0-43-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.