Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AMR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 698,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,232. Alta Mesa Resources has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/alta-mesa-resources-amr-now-covered-by-analysts-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc, formerly Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II, is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company is focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and gas reserves in Oklahoma. Its exploration operations are located in the eastern portion of the Anadarko basin, and are referred to as Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher County (STACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.