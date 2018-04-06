Altcoin Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Altcoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $1,095.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altcoin token can now be bought for about $15.58 or 0.00235788 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Altcoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Version (V) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Altcoin Token Profile

Altcoin (ALT) is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

