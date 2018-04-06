Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Forecasts

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) – Piper Jaffray decreased their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. Piper Jaffray analyst K. Barker now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASPS. BidaskClub raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

ASPS stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.32, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $216.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 651,359 shares of company stock valued at $17,179,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

