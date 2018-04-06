LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 13,467 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,855,000. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 264,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,875,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,155,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.27. 2,639,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $120,393.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo boosted their price target on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

