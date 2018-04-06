G Paul Hooper Acquires 4,702 Shares of Alumasc Group (ALU) Stock

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) insider G Paul Hooper purchased 4,702 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £6,065.58 ($8,514.29).

Shares of ALU traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 129.50 ($1.82). The company had a trading volume of 53,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,404. Alumasc Group has a one year low of GBX 115 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.74).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st.

ALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.30) price target on shares of Alumasc Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. FinnCap reduced their price target on Alumasc Group from GBX 225 ($3.16) to GBX 190 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

About Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; roofing and walling products, including waterproofing systems for flat roofs and exterior wall insulation systems, as well as roofing support services; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

