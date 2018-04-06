Amara Mining Plc (TSE:AMZ) insider Korm Trieu sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$283,500.00.

Amara Mining Plc has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Korm Trieu Sells 210,000 Shares of Amara Mining Plc (TSE:AMZ) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/amara-mining-plc-amz-insider-korm-trieu-sells-210000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Amara Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amara Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.