Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Ambarella worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 53.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. UBS raised shares of Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.51 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $46.48 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $66.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,565.41, a PE ratio of 84.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Ambarella had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,620.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $162,394.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,173,761.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,882 shares of company stock valued at $738,518 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

