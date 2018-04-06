Ambev (ABEV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambev earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7994508861077 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS upgraded shares of Ambev from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ABEV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 43,688,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,351,953. Ambev has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113,204.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Ambev had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ambev (ABEV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ambev-abev-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.