AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($2.41). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 239,297 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 519,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 286,445 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 2,307,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,967.86, a P/E ratio of -18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.86. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently -89.89%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

