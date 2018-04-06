Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) versus AMC Networks (AMCX) Critical Comparison

Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) and AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Shaw Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. AMC Networks does not pay a dividend. Shaw Communications pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications and AMC Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications 17.34% 9.89% 3.97% AMC Networks 16.80% 531.46% 10.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shaw Communications and AMC Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications 1 4 1 0 2.00 AMC Networks 0 11 1 0 2.08

Shaw Communications currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. AMC Networks has a consensus price target of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than AMC Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of AMC Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of AMC Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Networks has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shaw Communications and AMC Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications $3.70 billion 2.62 $644.63 million $0.84 23.13 AMC Networks $2.81 billion 1.12 $471.31 million $7.37 7.01

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AMC Networks. AMC Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shaw Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats AMC Networks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network, as well as satellite video services to businesses and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc. is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada. The International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), the Company’s international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa; IFC Films, the Company’s independent film distribution business; AMCNI- DMC, the broadcast solutions unit of certain networks of AMCNI and third-party networks, and various developing online content distribution initiatives. National Networks’ programming networks include AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA and SundanceTV.

