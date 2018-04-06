Jefferies Group Comments on Amdocs Limited’s Q2 2018 Earnings (DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

DOX stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,470.22, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

