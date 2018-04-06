Insider Selling: Ameresco (AMRC) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.65. 61,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,206. The stock has a market cap of $580.16, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $1,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ameresco by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 649,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

