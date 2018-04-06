Joseph P. Demanche Sells 12,500 Shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,401. The company has a market cap of $580.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 target price on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ameresco by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ameresco-inc-amrc-insider-joseph-p-demanche-sells-12500-shares-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.