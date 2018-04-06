American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Hold Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note released on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of AAL opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $41.28 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24,622.14, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard C. Kraemer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.71, for a total value of $158,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,700.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 35,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $1,825,945.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,844 shares of company stock worth $4,077,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,485 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,332,000 after purchasing an additional 564,627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,938 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

