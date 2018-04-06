American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) Releases Earnings Results

American Electric Technologies (NASDAQ:AETI) posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter. American Electric Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

American Electric Technologies stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. American Electric Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Electric Technologies stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the quarter. American Electric Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.78% of American Electric Technologies worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Technologies

American Electric Technologies, Inc provides power delivery solutions to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device.

