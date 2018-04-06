American Express (AXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,729. The company has a market cap of $80,504.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. American Express has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $102.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,942,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in shares of American Express by 912.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

