American Homes 4 Rent Expected to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5,663.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,005 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $59,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

