American International Group Inc (AIG) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $5.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo set a $72.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.40 to $58.28 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

American International Group stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. American International Group has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $48,931.87, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

