American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, March 29th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $329.24, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.66. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.64%. equities research analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National BankShares declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback 300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 20.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American National BankShares by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

