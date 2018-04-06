American River Bankshares (AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners raised American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price target on American River Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.49, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.29. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.92%. analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American River Bankshares declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback 310,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of American River Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $73,218.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $202,229.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 505,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

