TheStreet Upgrades American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of AMS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services, together with its subsidiaries, leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers primarily in the United States. It offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure for the treatment of malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as functional disorders, such as trigeminal neuralgia.

