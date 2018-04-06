BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $39.70 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $39,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62,345.15, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $120.44 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

American Tower announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

In other American Tower news, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares in the company, valued at $13,470,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $39.70 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/american-tower-corp-amt-holdings-lifted-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp-updated-updated.html.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.