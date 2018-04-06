American Woodmark Co. (AMWD) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $146.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Woodmark an industry rank of 129 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,733.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,370,160. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.45. The company had a trading volume of 291,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44. The firm has a market cap of $1,723.20, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.59.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The Company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 500 different cabinet lines, ranging in price from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Styles vary by design and color from natural wood finishes to low-pressure laminate surfaces.

