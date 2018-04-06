Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.45 on Thursday, hitting $140.52. 420,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,919. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $118.84 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $21,320.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Davey Mcgraw sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $957,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $5,448,649.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $7,105,121. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

