Ameris Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

ABCB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2,054.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.21. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $10.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $574,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Lawton E. Bassett III sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $43,742.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,646. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/ameris-bancorp-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-10-abcb-updated-updated.html.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.