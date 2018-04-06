Amerisafe (AMSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMSF. TheStreet lowered Amerisafe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerisafe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Amerisafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,607. Amerisafe has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $1,058.53, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.13). Amerisafe had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $416,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,450.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,620,000 after acquiring an additional 654,632 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,312,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,397,000 after acquiring an additional 92,819 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,372,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

