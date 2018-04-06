Amine Khechfe Sells 1,200 Shares of Stamps.com (STMP) Stock

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $239,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,726.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amine Khechfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $242,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $209.50 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $233.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,562.56, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. Stamps.com had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $132.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

