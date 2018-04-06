Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Amira Nature Foods an industry rank of 56 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amira Nature Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amira Nature Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 216,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amira Nature Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amira Nature Foods by 2,248.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 819,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 784,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Amira Nature Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

ANFI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 33,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,037. Amira Nature Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.00, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.13.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in the processing, distributing, and marketing of packaged Indian specialty rice, and basmati rice. It offers products among international buyers and distributors and retail chains in India. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

