Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Amkor Technology (AMKR) Share Price

News headlines about Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amkor Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6909709393319 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

AMKR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 486,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,576. The stock has a market cap of $2,336.28, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.42. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

