AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes $2.85 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5,483.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,831,000 after purchasing an additional 202,900 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,903,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $326.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.00, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,305.89, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $182.50 and a 52 week high of $377.82.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 42.36%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 26.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens set a $257.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.22.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.86, for a total value of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Soave sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.01, for a total value of $842,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,385. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

