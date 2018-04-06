AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,500 Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $294,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Citigroup lowered Workiva to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

WK stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.09.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 46,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,018,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 6,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $136,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,005.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,505 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

