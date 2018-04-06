AMP Capital Investors Ltd Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 711,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 98,112 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,788,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

In related news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,459,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,100,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $6,070,740.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,192,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,166,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4,657.15, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

