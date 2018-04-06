AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 12,401 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,743,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after buying an additional 710,179 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $23,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 602,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $21,736,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $100,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 390,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,063,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $88,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,696.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $1,642,983 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Ball from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.62.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13,898.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 12,401 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-3-14-million-stake-in-ball-co-bll-updated-updated.html.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.