AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes Position in Keysight (KEYS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight by 4.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Keysight in the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Keysight by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Keysight by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Keysight by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Keysight in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keysight from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $52.05 on Friday. Keysight has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9,809.70, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Keysight’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Keysight will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 34,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $1,832,377.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 162,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $7,312,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 517,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,316,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,415 shares of company stock worth $13,420,794 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

