Goldcorp (GG) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its stake in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC boosted its position in Goldcorp by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GG. Scotiabank set a $18.00 price objective on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Goldcorp from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Goldcorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Shares of GG stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,129.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.94 million. Goldcorp had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 19.22%. equities analysts forecast that Goldcorp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

